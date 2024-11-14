SANBS calls for blood donations in KZN

The service’s Khulekani Zuma says they are appealing to people to please step forward and make donations.

The SANBS is launching a campaign this week aimed at raising blood stocks ahead of the festive season.

Zuma says they need to have a sufficient supply as the demand during the holidays is higher due to increased road crashes and emergencies.

He says ideally, they need five days' worth of stocks to be safe.

"We are approaching the festive season, and people tend to move around from provinces because of holidays. So, we want people when they visit KZN they know that there is enough blood for everyone.

"We just want to encourage everyone, if you are fit, please take 30 minutes of your time to come out and donate blood. You will be saving a life. You have to be 16 [years-old] and above, you must weigh 50 kilograms and make sure you have a meal or a snack before you donate blood."









