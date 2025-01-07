 LISTEN: SAMA says no reason to worry about HMPV virus
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

The South African Medical Association has moved to alleviate growing concerns about the outbreak of the HMPV virus in China.

SAMA says no reason to worry about HMPV virus
"It is a virus that has been around - it is a normal virus that doesn't really cause any alarms in terms of the severity except for the fact that if you are among the extreme ages like newborns or elderly, their immune system is compromised,” says SAMA Chairperson Mvuyisi Mzukwa.  

 

Reports began to emerge in December of a severe rise in cases in the East Asian country, with footage of hospitals filled to capacity with sick people.


Fears have grown in South Africa that a similar situation could unfold here.

 

Mzukwa says the virus is not new and won't have a global impact similar to COVID-19.

 

"We don't believe it could have that impact, the severity is not the same and it is not the same as COVID-19, we do have outbreaks of that nature in some parts of the world but it doesn't translate into worldwide infections."

