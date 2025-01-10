 SAHRC calls for witnesses in FlySafair racist incident
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

The South African Human Rights Commission has made a call for anyone who witnessed an alleged racist incident on a FlySafair flight from Durban to Cape Town last month to come forward.

"Of course we've seen the video, of course we’ve got the complaint, but it’s always good to get the full context from eyewitness testimonies," says commissioner's Tshepo Madlingozi.

He says they have launched an investigation into the incident, which took place on 26 December.

In several videos that were posted on social media a woman, who has been identified as SABC employee Nobuntu Mkhize, is allegedly seen making racist remarks towards a flight attendant during an altercation.

Madlingozi says they have received several complaints.

"The matter raises violations of human rights; therefore, the way forward is that we would be sending a letter to the passenger where we strike the allegations against them. After that based on the response, we can either proposed a mediation between the two parties."

