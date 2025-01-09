FlySafair welcomes NCC 'overbooking' investigation
Updated | By Bulletin
FlySafair has welcomed the National Consumer
Commission’s investigation into overbooking practices, emphasising its
compliance with the Consumer Protection Act.
The airline highlights overbooking as a global standard to manage no-shows and keep fares affordable.
Chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon says FlySafair’s approach impacts less than one per cent of capacity.
He calls for a fair, industry-wide review and reaffirms its commitment to transparency and customer care throughout the process.
"We remain confident that our policies are transparent and very much within the bounds of the CPA. However, we are employing the NCC to cast the net wider and conduct their review across all airlines in South Africa because all airlines apply this policy, and this [disproportion] to focus on FlySafair alone wouldn't be fair," said Gordon.
