SAHPRA adds tumour risk warning to MPA contraceptives
Updated | By Bulletin
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has
updated safety warnings for contraceptives and cancer medication containing
medroxyprogesterone acetate to an associated rare risk of brain tumours.
However, the risk remains low, with only 32 global cases in 20 years.
SAHPRA's Madimetja Mashishi says healthcare professionals should monitor for symptoms, while patients are urged to discuss risks and follow medical advice.
"A meningioma is a tumour, which is usually non-cancerous, that develops in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord," said Mashishi.
"SAHPRA's decision follows evidence from an investigation it conducted which suggests the presence of an increased risk of meningioma in people using MPA-containing products."
