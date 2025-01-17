SAHPRA adds tumour risk warning to MPA contraceptives

However, the risk remains low, with only 32 global cases in 20 years.

SAHPRA's Madimetja Mashishi says healthcare professionals should monitor for symptoms, while patients are urged to discuss risks and follow medical advice.

"A meningioma is a tumour, which is usually non-cancerous, that develops in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord," said Mashishi.

"SAHPRA's decision follows evidence from an investigation it conducted which suggests the presence of an increased risk of meningioma in people using MPA-containing products."

