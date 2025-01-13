Leaked COVID memo in Reservoir Hills ‘no reason to panic’

It is after an internal memo cautioning undertakers from the Clare Estate Umgeni Hindu Crematorium leaked over the weekend, causing panic.

The memo encouraged staff to use the correct protective gear and follow due process when handling the bodies of people who have died due to COVID-19-related illnesses.

Rashen Bhagothidin from the crematorium says this was simply a safety procedure.

"Crematoriums never make any public statements. They just inform. There was this one undertaker post that was circulating on social media, which he did not follow proper procedure because that was not for public knowledge."

Ward 23 Councillor Allicia Kissoon says there is no reason to panic.

"It is important to clarify that this was not intended as a warning to the public, but rather proactive measures to protect crematorium staff members as they continue their essential work," said Kissoon.

"I do urge the public to remain calm and not misinterpret the intent of this communication. The crematorium is continuing to serve the community with the highest level of respect and professionalism, and this was part of their protocol to ensure safety for everyone."

