SAFTU demands ‘expedited’ justice for listeriosis victims

The outbreak, which took place in 2017 and 2018, claimed the lives of more than 200 people.





The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) identified Tiger Brands’ Enterprise Foods factory in Polokwane as the source of a listeriosis outbreak.





However, the food manufacturer has maintained that there was no direct link between the deaths and the company’s products.





Last month, law firm Richard Spoor Incorporated said it would be pursuing a class action lawsuit on behalf of victims and their families.





SAFTU spokesperson Mogoshadi Maserumule said they demand immediate accountability.





"Tiger Brands must issue a public apology, accept liability, and provide immediate relief to affected families who continue to suffer without access to medical care and financial support.





"Swift and fair compensation, the families impacted by this tragedy cannot afford further delays. We call on Tiger Brands to expedite the compensation process, ensuring victims receive the support they need to rebuild their lives.





"We call on Tiger Brand to put people’s lives ahead of its narrow profit motives. We demand that settlement agreements be reached and compensation delivered before [end of] 2024."





Listeriosis is caused by listeria monocytogenes bacteria, food-borne pathogens that can cause acute illness and death.





