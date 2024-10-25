Primary school learner dies of suspected food poisoning in Limpopo

"We offer condolences to the family that has lost such a budding life. This is heartbreaking. The circumstances around his death have left us saddened, joining the family in mourning," said Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba





The boy passed away on Wednesday at the William Eadie Health Clinic.





He is alleged to have eaten crisps or puffs that one of the shopkeepers offered him and three other boys.





The 13-year-old experienced complications and was rushed to the William Eadie Health Centre in Tshidimbini, where he passed on.





Three other boys who also ate the snacks from the same offer were admitted to the Donald Fraser Hospital, where they are stable.





Premier spokesperson Thilivhali Muavha says the Premier has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Task Team comprising the Departments of Health, Education, LEDET, Social Development, and South African Police Service.





"The task team shall advise the Provincial Government on strategies to deal with this matter whilst the Executive Council will convene by Sunday to action the proposed strategy.





"Premier Dr Ramathuba concluded by imploring parents and communities to stay away from eating crisps, puffs, and some of those snacks from illegal spaza shops.





"Parents should be concerned about what their children are eating, this way, we can jointly deal with this problem," said Dr Ramathuba.





The Provincial Government's concern is that there seems to be a pattern of recurring incidents of this nature reported in Mopani and Vhembe involving 80 learners.





