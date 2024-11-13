SAFA president Danny Jordaan applies for bail

Jordaan and his co-accused, SAFA CFO Gronie Hluyo and businessman Trevor Neethling accused of fraud and theft involving R1.3 million.

It is understood they handed themselves over to police after arrest warrants were issued for them.

Before his appearance Wednesday morning, a group of protestors demonstrated outside the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court, saying, 'Stop looting SAFA' and 'Red card for Jordaan'.

READ: SAFA executive set to appear in court for fraud

The court appearance at Palm Ridge follows a search and seizure operation at the football association's Johannesburg offices in March.





















