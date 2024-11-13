SAFA executive set to appear in court for fraud
Updated | By Jacaranda FM
Authorities have
confirmed arrest warrants for two prominent South African Football Association
executives and a businessman were executed on Wednesday morning.
Authorities have confirmed arrest warrants for two prominent South African Football Association executives and a businessman were executed on Wednesday morning.
One of the executives is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.
A search and seizure operation was carried out at SAFA House in Johannesburg in March.
Electronic gadgets and files were seized.
The arrests follow an extensive probe by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigations Unit based in Johannesburg into allegations of R1.3 million fraud and theft at SAFA.
It is alleged that between 2014 and 2018 the president of SAFA used the organisation's resources for his personal gain.
READ: Hawks raid SAFA House in fraud probe
This included the hiring of a private security company for his personal protection and public relations without authorisation from the SAFA board.
Meanwhile, a group of protestors demonstrated outside the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court, saying, 'Stop looting SAFA' and 'Red card for Jordaan'.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Dis-Chem selling famous 'Dubai Chocolate' for R400
The viral 'Dubai Chocolate' that left social media enthusiasts in a fren...Danny Guselli 40 minutes ago
-
Durban restaurant attracted queues with their 11:11 special
We love how this Durban restaurant was able to attract customers using t...Danny Guselli 40 minutes ago