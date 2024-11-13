SAFA executive set to appear in court for fraud

One of the executives is expected to appear in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

A search and seizure operation was carried out at SAFA House in Johannesburg in March.

Electronic gadgets and files were seized.

The arrests follow an extensive probe by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigations Unit based in Johannesburg into allegations of R1.3 million fraud and theft at SAFA.

It is alleged that between 2014 and 2018 the president of SAFA used the organisation's resources for his personal gain.

READ: Hawks raid SAFA House in fraud probe

This included the hiring of a private security company for his personal protection and public relations without authorisation from the SAFA board.

Meanwhile, a group of protestors demonstrated outside the Palm Ridge Magistrate Court, saying, 'Stop looting SAFA' and 'Red card for Jordaan'.

















Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)