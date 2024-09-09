Sadtu warns school budget cuts will harm quality of education

Sadtu says the government's efforts to tighten spending should not affect the quality of education.

The union's Mugwena Maluleke says teachers cannot be expected to work like modern slaves.

"There's a suppression on the salaries of people and that is a problem because then they don't stand in the economy."

Over the weekend, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube shared her concerns around the impact of recent budget cuts on the education sector.

R324 billion was allocated for education earlier this year but R2.8 billion in cuts were later approved, affecting key programs like the school infrastructure budget.





The minister has asked provincial MECs to submit feedback on cabinet's move.

Maluleke says the sector can’t afford limitations like this.

"The first thing is to reverse the austerity measures. Secondly, we'll need to ensure that the school budget is the one that determines the allocation of resources.





"Thirdly, we must ensure that all temporary teachers whose jobs have not been converted, are converted, in order for us to have quality education," says Maluleke.