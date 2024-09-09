Sadtu warns school budget cuts will harm quality of education
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A teachers' union feels that cabinet should reconsider its decision to slash school-related budgets
A teachers' union feels that cabinet should reconsider its decision to slash school-related budgets
Sadtu says the government's efforts to tighten spending should not affect the quality of education.
The union's Mugwena Maluleke says teachers cannot be expected to work like modern slaves.
"There's a suppression on the salaries of people and that is a problem because then they don't stand in the economy."
Over the weekend, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube shared her concerns around the impact of recent budget cuts on the education sector.
R324 billion was allocated for education earlier this year but R2.8 billion in cuts were later approved, affecting key programs like the school infrastructure budget.
READ: Minister Gwarube pledges to shield education from budget cuts
The minister has asked provincial MECs to submit feedback on cabinet's move.
Maluleke says the sector can’t afford limitations like this.
"The first thing is to reverse the austerity measures. Secondly, we'll need to ensure that the school budget is the one that determines the allocation of resources.
"Thirdly, we must ensure that all temporary teachers whose jobs have not been converted, are converted, in order for us to have quality education," says Maluleke.
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Are video games played to escape reality?
As a society, we often want to escape reality and use video games, socia...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Rory Petzer weighs in on plane crash in suburbs of Gqeberha
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it got everyone out of their homes to s...Carol Ofori 3 hours ago