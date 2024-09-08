 Minister Gwarube pledges to shield education from budget cuts
Minister Gwarube pledges to shield education from budget cuts

By Newswatch and Bulletin

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube says her Department is committed to finding ways to protect the education system from ongoing budget cuts. 

She met with Education MECs from all provinces on Friday to seek long-term solutions to the challenge. 


Gwarube's promised to engage with National Treasury on the way forward.


"We agreed with all Education MECs that each and every province will conduct an analysis on the effects of the cuts on the education sector and report back to me. 


Following this I will engage the Minister of Finance and Treasury to discuss solutions. 


It's very important that we place the interest  of the 13.5 million learners and the 500 000 educators in our system so that we can continue to improve education outcomes." 

