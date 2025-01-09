SADAG urges support for 2024 matrics

SADAG's Cassey Chambers says this is usually a difficult time for the pupils as the results will impact their future.

She says they often feel alone during this time and have difficulty navigating their feelings.

"What if they don't do well? What if they don't get the marks that they need? What if they fail? There are a lot of what-ifs right now, and that can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. They might be feeling overwhelmed by all those different meanings if they fail," says Chambers.

"What's going to happen if they disappoint their parents? It so much pressure and conversation which can sometimes put pressure and stress for them."

READ: Parents association calls for support ahead of matric result

Chambers says getting support before the results are released could also be helpful after the results are known.

"Starting now, before the results come out, check in with your child. How are you feeling? What are you most stressed about, and what are you worried about? And talking through different scenarios, like problem solving, that if this does not happen, we can do XYZ.

"If that does not happen, we can do this and this. Gearing up with having those resources ready and handy can be very helpful when you're navigating a lot of those different feelings and different issues that might be happening."

The matric results will be released on Tuesday.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)