Parents association calls for support ahead of matric result
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
The KZN Parents Association has urged parents and guardians to offer their full support to matriculants who are anxiously waiting for the release of their exam results.
The final NSC marks will be released to candidates on 14 January.
Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube is expected to announce the national results the day before.
In 2023, matrics achieved a record 82.9% overall pass rate.
The association's Vee Gani has appealed to parents to support their children and handle the situation sensitively if the outcome is not what they had hoped for.
"Go forward from there. Strategise with them as to what the alternatives will be. Don't become very despondent to an extent that children become so frustrated and disillusioned with their result, because they feel completely useless.
"If they've tried and done what they needed to do, now you have to look at what we can do to change the situation."
