SADAG: More than half of SA workers want to quit their jobs

A Mental Health in the Workplace online survey found that six out of ten employees wished they could afford to quit their jobs.

Half of the 900 participants were unhappy due to the negative work environments they were exposed to.

Senior researcher Dr Bronwyn Venter says some workers feel lucky to have secured a job, neglecting their mental well-being and overall health to secure their income.

"So, it is not necessarily the work itself; it’s how the work is arranged. One of the biggest factors around how the work is arranged, is pay not keeping up with inflation.

“Forty-four per cent is saying I'm working far too hard for far too little money. I've got tight deadlines and time pressure for one and threes."

