Ntuli: Massive budget cuts needed to pay off debt

Updated | By Lauren Hendricks

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli says it's going to take massive budget cuts over the next seven years to pay off a R10 billion debt to service providers.

Supplied: KZN Government

The provincial government is looking to cut around R150 million from their budget every year.

 

Ntuli delivered his 100 days in office report in a media briefing in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday morning. 

 

He said the KZN government is struggling with public finance management, which needs to be monitored. 


READ: KZN to establish climate change and sustainability council

 

"We entered the 2024/2025 financial year with R5.5 billion as accruals, payable in the current cash flow, which is putting pressure on the fiscus in this current period.

 

"As the Government of Provincial Unity, we inherited expenses of the 2023/24 financial year that should be paid using the 2024/25 financial year budget."


