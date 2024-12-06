SAA reacts to angry backlash amid pilots’ strike

Members of the union picketed outside the airline's Airways Park offices in Kempton Park on Thursday on the first day of their wage strike.

The SAA Pilots Association initially asked for a 30% salary increase, when wage negotiations started in May this year.

They later reduced their demand to 15% benefits.

SAA offered 8.4%, backdated to 1 April 2024.

The members have been joined by the National Transport Movement Pilots Forum.

SAA issued a statement late on Thursday that was also released on social media and in which the airline provided updates on the latest developments.

1. What is the status of the pilot strike at SAA?

Negotiations are continuing, we are currently in active negotiations with the South African Airline Pilots Association (SAAPA) and are committed to reaching a fair resolution.

2. Will my flight be affected by the potential strike?

We are doing everything possible to maintain seamless operations and are actively doing our best to notify affected passengers as soon as possible. Please ensure your contact details are up to date in your booking.

3. What should I do if my flight is cancelled due to the strike?

You will be offered alternative travel options or a full refund if your flight is cancelled. Our customer service team will assist you in rebooking your flight or processing your refund.

4. Can I change my flight dates due to the uncertainty of the strike?

Yes, we understand the uncertainty may cause concern. You can contact our customer service team to discuss options for changing your flight dates without incurring additional fees.

5. Will SAA provide compensation for disruptions caused by the strike?

If your flight is disrupted due to the strike, we will help you rebook or offer refunds as necessary. We strive to minimize inconvenience to our passengers and appreciate your understanding during this time.

6. How can I stay updated on the strike and its impact on flights?

You can stay updated by visiting our official website, http://flysaa.com, follow our social media channels, or contacting our customer service team directly. We will provide timely updates on any changes to our flight schedules.

