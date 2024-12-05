SAA pilots’ strike takes off

On Thursday, SAA Pilots Association members picketed outside the airline's Airways Park offices in Kempton Park.

They were joined by the National Transport Movement Pilots Forum.

Negotiations began in May, with the SAA Pilots Association initially asking for a 30% salary increase.

They reduced it to 15% benefits.

SAA offered 8.4%, backdated to 1 April 2024.

Pilot Sibusiso Nxumalo told the SABC that they only had four days of actual engagement during the eight months of negotiations.

"We unfortunately had to get to this point after going through the CCMA - receiving our certificate of non-resolution that allowed us to embark on this industrial action."

Nxumalo believes the airline is now sustainable and opening up to new destinations.





READ: SAA: Contingency plans in place ahead of pilot strike

"We are opening in Dar es Salaam next year in January, and there are more potential routes that will be opened domestically, regionally and internationally.

"So we as a group want to be part of that airline that will succeed and our increase that we demanded is conditional to the company giving us better working conditions and conditions of employment. So, it doesn't necessarily mean that it is a monetary value, and it is not the 15.7% or the 30% that has been alluded to publicly."

In a statement this week, SAA said the association's wage demand would bankrupt the airline.

It said while it recently reported a modest profit, it cannot claim to be in a financially robust position.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the government won't be able to bail out the national carrier.

"All employees within SAA must find each other with their management and board to make sure that we maintain the sustainability of SAA as we continue to look for an equity partner for SAA."

SAA on Wednesday night cancelled flights to Perth and São Paulo ahead of the industrial action.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)