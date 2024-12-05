SAA: Contingency plans in place ahead of pilot strike
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
South African Airways says it's rolled out contingency measures to keep planes in the air during a pilots’ strike.
The SA Airways Pilots Association is embarking on a work stoppage on Thursday over a pay dispute.
The flag carrier says the association's initial wage demand of 30% was reduced to 15%.
It says meeting that demand would push the airline towards bankruptcy.
SAA instead tabled an 8.4% offer, backdated to April.
Spokesperson Vimla Maistry says while the timing of the strike couldn't be worse, they've made plans to prevent flight disruptions.
"This SAA management team is committed to reaching a fair resolution and is implementing contingency plans to ensure any disruptions will be as minimal as possible for the customers, especially during the busy festive season."
