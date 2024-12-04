SAA pilots set to strike over wages
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
South African Airways says it is doing everything possible to avoid a strike by its pilots.
South African Airways says it is doing everything possible to avoid a strike by its pilots.
The national carrier has received notice from the SAA Pilots Association, whose members are planning to walk out on Thursday.
The strike notice follows protracted wage negotiations between SAA and the pilots.
The airline says the pilots' association's initial wage demand was a 30 per cent pay hike, which was reduced to 15 per cent plus benefits.
SAA tabled an 8.4 per cent offer, backdated to 1 April 2024.
READ: eThekwini aiming to open all beaches for festive season
It says its final wage offer made in September is significantly higher than the general salary increases in South Africa and is benchmarked against international pilot salary adjustments.
Interim CEO John Lamola says while SAA recently reported a modest profit, the airline may not by any means claim to be in a financially robust position.
He says, ironically, the pilots have chosen to go on strike on the fifth anniversary of the day SAA was placed in business rescue in 2019.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Bus riders of a different kind freeloading in Cape Town
The things we see these guys doing in Cape Town are next level...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago
-
KZN teen uses ChatGPT to create 'Durban' poem
Wow, this is not half bad...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago