SAA pilots set to strike over wages

The national carrier has received notice from the SAA Pilots Association, whose members are planning to walk out on Thursday.

The strike notice follows protracted wage negotiations between SAA and the pilots.

The airline says the pilots' association's initial wage demand was a 30 per cent pay hike, which was reduced to 15 per cent plus benefits.

SAA tabled an 8.4 per cent offer, backdated to 1 April 2024.





READ: eThekwini aiming to open all beaches for festive season





It says its final wage offer made in September is significantly higher than the general salary increases in South Africa and is benchmarked against international pilot salary adjustments.

Interim CEO John Lamola says while SAA recently reported a modest profit, the airline may not by any means claim to be in a financially robust position.

He says, ironically, the pilots have chosen to go on strike on the fifth anniversary of the day SAA was placed in business rescue in 2019.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)