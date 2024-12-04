eThekwini aiming to open all beaches for festive season

People can currently visit 21 beaches.

The City says investigations to trace the source of pollution are underway at the two temporarily closed sites.

The municipality's Nkosenhle Madlala says their teams are working hard to meet the deadline.





READ: Here's how to check the KZN beach status before swimming

He says that with the festive season around the corner, they are preparing for an influx of around 1.3 million visitors.

"We are very upbeat about these holidays, and we are working around the clock to monitor and assess the quality of water at our beaches so that bathers will find our beaches clean."





