SA peacekeepers top UN sexual exploitation list

The UN has revealed that there have been over 700 paternity claims against troops around the world since 2006, with 85 per cent linked to military peacekeepers.





Of these, 111 were claimed against South African soldiers.





UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called on member states to address paternity and child support issues.





"The children born as a result too often face poverty, stigma, and insecurity. The United Nations is committed to making this a reality. But we cannot do it alone.





"We count on member states to take action where their nationals are involved. By moving faster to resolve paternity claims. By holding perpetrators to account and by working with the United Nations to urgently find solutions to resolving claims quickly."





The South African government says it will work with the UN to resolve the claims.





