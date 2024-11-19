94% drop in Air Force flying hours in 11 years
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Auditor-General says the South African Air Force and Navy spend less time in the air and at sea than they should.
The Auditor-General says the South African Air Force and Navy spend less time in the air and at sea than they should.
The AG briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the Department of Defence's audit outcomes for the 2023/24 financial year.
It says that, over the reporting period, the Air Force flew its aircraft for over 700 hours.
It's a 94% plunge compared to the amount of hours flown 11 years ago.
READ: Batohi: New strategy needed to root out corruption
Navy vessels spent about 2,600 hours at sea, 76% fewer hours than they were in the waters a decade ago.
The AG Office's Mbali Tsotetsi said this decline negatively impacts the training and development of crew members.
"What we are noting is that the targets that are set have yet to be met on an annual basis, and hence, that declines. We have noted over the years that there are always issues that relate to supply chain management noncompliance and also issues around asset management."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
QUIZ: Which year was your best year?
Take our quiz and let us know which year was your best year!Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago
-
Drive with Stacey: Laurel and Juwairiyyah take the wheel!
Laurel and Juwairiyyah are “toot tooting and beep beeping” their way aro...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago