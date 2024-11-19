94% drop in Air Force flying hours in 11 years

The AG briefed Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts on the Department of Defence's audit outcomes for the 2023/24 financial year.

It says that, over the reporting period, the Air Force flew its aircraft for over 700 hours.

It's a 94% plunge compared to the amount of hours flown 11 years ago.





Navy vessels spent about 2,600 hours at sea, 76% fewer hours than they were in the waters a decade ago.

The AG Office's Mbali Tsotetsi said this decline negatively impacts the training and development of crew members.

"What we are noting is that the targets that are set have yet to be met on an annual basis, and hence, that declines. We have noted over the years that there are always issues that relate to supply chain management noncompliance and also issues around asset management."





