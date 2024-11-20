SA marks longest uninterrupted power supply in 5 years





South Africa has gone through the longest stretch of uninterrupted power supply in five years.

"So, what does this statement mean? Two things: the first one is, of course, load shedding is an area that still requires intervention. I did say to the country that at the right time we are meant to call it, we will call it that it is over, but I am not in that situation to make that form announcement, cannot make that statement."

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa briefed the media on Wednesday on the finalisation of their Integrated Resource Plan and Eskom's prepaid metering rollover programme, the KRN Rollout Programme.

He said the grid is performing exceptionally well and has so far exceeded expectations.

The minister added that they will continue to maintain facilities over the summer months.

"We are at about seven thousand megawatts, six-thousands-nine-hundred of planned maintenance. So, it is important there is that appreciation as planned maintenance goes up; as we go into the summer period, demand going down the system, the improvements still continue relentlessly. So we are able to see that this is something that is resilient."

















