SA to declare uranium critical mineral

The Nuclear Energy Corporation of South Africa has signed agreements with the US, Korea, and China to advance uranium mining, fuel fabrication, and nuclear medicine.

Plans include a new multipurpose reactor to replace Safari-1, which has been operational since 1965.

Treasury will allocate over R1 billion for the project.

The minister says these steps aim to strengthen South Africa's nuclear energy and medical isotope sectors.













