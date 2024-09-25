SA man caught with R400k at Eswatini border

The Border Management Authority says its teams were carrying out a routine check at the Oshoek port of entry yesterday when they decided to search him.

"The 39-year-old South African was attempting to cross the fence into eSwatini in possession of a black plastic bag containing cash amounting to R424 800.





The money was seized, and the suspect was charged with contravening the Financial Intelligence Centre Act which relates to the reporting of large cash transactions."

The BMA's Mmemme Mogotsi says he then tried to get off the hook.

"The suspect attempted to bribe the BMA Border Guards, but they acted swiftly with diligence, ensuring that the suspect and the cash were handed over to the Hawks for further investigation."