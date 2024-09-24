 Border management advised to strengthen crime fighting with technology
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Border management advised to strengthen crime fighting with technology

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

Policing union Sapu is urging border management teams to consider using advanced technology to bolster the fight against drug trafficking. 

Police scene - gallo

The call comes after 10 suspected drug mules were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over the past two months.

 

On Sunday, a Namibian woman who arrived from Brazil was found with 68 capsules suspected to be filled with cocaine in her stomach.

 READ: WATCH: Woman nabbed at OR Tambo smuggling dozens of cocaine bullets in stomach

Sapu's Lesiba Thobagale has praised anti-trafficking teams.

 

"About the collaboration between the Border Management Authority, SAPS, Immigration and Home Affairs it is indeed welcomed, and we are really proud of the work that they continue to do. So, we are saying that this collaboration needs to continue be strengthened so that all the departments can continue to do their work with more success."

 Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.