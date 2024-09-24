Border management advised to strengthen crime fighting with technology

The call comes after 10 suspected drug mules were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over the past two months.

On Sunday, a Namibian woman who arrived from Brazil was found with 68 capsules suspected to be filled with cocaine in her stomach.

READ: WATCH: Woman nabbed at OR Tambo smuggling dozens of cocaine bullets in stomach

Sapu's Lesiba Thobagale has praised anti-trafficking teams.

"About the collaboration between the Border Management Authority, SAPS, Immigration and Home Affairs it is indeed welcomed, and we are really proud of the work that they continue to do. So, we are saying that this collaboration needs to continue be strengthened so that all the departments can continue to do their work with more success."

