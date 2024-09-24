Border management advised to strengthen crime fighting with technology
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Policing union Sapu is
urging border management teams to consider using advanced technology to bolster
the fight against drug trafficking.
Policing union Sapu is urging border management teams to consider using advanced technology to bolster the fight against drug trafficking.
The call comes after 10 suspected drug mules were arrested at OR Tambo International Airport over the past two months.
On Sunday, a Namibian woman who arrived from Brazil was found with 68 capsules suspected to be filled with cocaine in her stomach.
READ: WATCH: Woman nabbed at OR Tambo smuggling dozens of cocaine bullets in stomach
Sapu's Lesiba Thobagale has praised anti-trafficking teams.
"About the collaboration between the Border Management Authority, SAPS, Immigration and Home Affairs it is indeed welcomed, and we are really proud of the work that they continue to do. So, we are saying that this collaboration needs to continue be strengthened so that all the departments can continue to do their work with more success."
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli tells us more about his heritage
"My favourite food in the whole world is...."
Can you guess what Danny G...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago
-
South Africa's youngest Safari guide breaks our heritage down for us
This kid is the cutest, and we love how she broke down all the reasons t...Carol Ofori 5 hours ago