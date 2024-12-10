SA closes Lebombo border amid Mozambique unrest

The border has been operating intermittently since October following post-election unrest in the neighbouring country.





The BMA has advised travellers to divert to Mananga Port of Entry as the violence continues.





Acting Commissioner Jane Thupana has said discussions are being held with various trade associations and stakeholders regarding proposed contingency plans.





"This is only for pedestrians and small cars. This option of travelling to Managa is currently not feasible for cargo trucks due to similar demonstrations targeting commercial goods at Boane, Mozambique, which would result in trucks being stranded on the alternative route.





“In light of the evolving situation and to minimise congestion, the BMA advise that transporters with depots in Komatipoort direct their vehicles to those depots.





"We also recommend transporters park in the designated area at KM7, which is a truck-holding area. Transporters are urged not to dispatch new vehicles to the port until further notice,” she added.





