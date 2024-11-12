 Ramokgopa: Municipal debt to Eskom at R90bn
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Ramokgopa: Municipal debt to Eskom at R90bn

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Electricity Minister Kgosientso Ramokgopa says the municipal debt owed to Eskom has grown by R12 billion in the past three months. 

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
@CityofJoburgZA

He says it brings the total owed to the utility to a staggering R90 billion.

"Essentially, you are seeing an average increase of debt owed to Eskom of about R3 billion per month."

He says defaulting municipalities are struggling to meet their financial obligations.

Speaking in Johannesburg on Monday, he added that the underperformance of the economy is partly to blame.

"The haemorrhaging of skills at a local government level, the inability for us to ensure that there is completeness of billing, the inability to ensure that there's accurate billing, ineffective credit control measures and all of these things have resulted in municipalities' revenue base contracting significantly.”

MORE ON ECR

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.