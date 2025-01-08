Ruling to be made on urgency of battle over matric results

The High Court in Pretoria will hand down the judgement in the battle between the IR and the Basic Education Department, which was heard on Tuesday.



A ruling on the urgency of the matter is expected.

The Regulator claims releasing the results would violate matriculants' right to privacy.However, the department maintains it intends to publish the results using matric exam numbers which it says are only known by the learners.





READ: Matric results: Judge questions urgency of case



AfriForum is one of the parties that have joined the case in support of publicising the results.



Their legal counsel, Quintus Pelser, spoke in court yesterday.



"My lady, regarding the prejudice, I submit that the prejudice that may be suffered if the applicant is correct is that the matrics will have their information published next to their examination number, not their name.



“That, my lady, should I suggest is negligible, particularly so because the applicant did not care to do some kind of census."





