Matric results: Judge questions urgency of case

The regulator has launched an urgent application to interdict the department from publishing the results on public forums, including newspapers.

It believes the release would violate the matriculants' right to privacy.





READ: DBE in court over publishing of matric results

Education plans to release the results using the exam numbers of learners, which it says only they know.

The court began proceedings with arguments on the issue of urgency.

"Your client was well aware that the matrics write exams in the last part of the year; she knew that there was a problem in the past and there was a court order in this regard. So, what makes this year different from 2022 and 2023? We are limited to why this year's results should not be published," says Judge Ronel Tolmay.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)