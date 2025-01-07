 Probe launched into horror Van Reneen's Pass crash
Updated | By Newswatch

KZN Transport says it's investigating the cause of a fatal multi-vehicle crash on the N3 in Van Reneen's Pass

KZN N3 crash Van Reenen's Pass
N3 Toll Concession
Eighteen people, including five children, lost their lives in Monday evening’s collision between a car, minibus taxi and a truck near Van Reneen Town.

A baby, who's the sole survivor, is in a critical condition following the crash.

Officials, who completed their recovery on Tuesday morning, say they'll begin their clean-up operation later on.

The crash comes amid several alerts issued by the SA Weather Service for heavy rains expected to last until tomorrow.


KZN Transport's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says MEC Siboniso Duma has ordered an investigation to uncover what could have been the cause of such a horrific accident.

"This task will be conducted by a highly trained team from the Road Traffic Management Corporation from the national office.

“MEC Duma has also urged motorist to be vigilant when driving in the rain across the province."

