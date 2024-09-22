Route updates: List of roads reopened in snow-hit KZN

A strong blizzard brought traffic to a standstill near Van Reenen's Pass on Friday night.

The N3 Toll Concession closed the route and several other roads because of dangerous conditions, caused by disruptive snow and black ice.

The department said last night that thousands of motorists and truck drivers were helped, after being stuck in the snow for more than a day.

Relief teams were dispatched to hand out meals, hot drinks and blankets.

READ: Woman dies from hypothermia in the N3 snowstorm

Volunteer Louis Barnard says he braved the frigid temperatures to help those needing assistance in Harrismith.

"The people were stuck there in their trucks, in their cars on the highways. It was actually quite a bit of a shock. They were there throughout the night. It was very cold, so we literally tried to guide them and told them there is a supermarket down that way and helped those who needed a little bit of help."

The KZN Transport Department says the following routes have been reopened:

- N11 - Ladysmith to Newcastle

- N11 AMAJUBA PASS

- R33 - Vryheid to Dundee OPEN but water damping on the road at Cotswold

- R34 - Newcastle to Bloodriver/Vryheid

- R33 - Vryheid to Paulpietersburg

- R34 - Vryheid to Melmoth

- R69 - Vryheid to Pongola

- N2 - Richardsbay to Piet Retief

The KZN Transport Department says the following routes are still closed:



-- R34 - Newcastle to Memel CLOSED HIGHER U

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)