Road remains closed as engineers continue assessment on N2 b

That's due to a no-go zone in place on a bridge that is collapsing over the Umbogintwini River.

The road is already split on the N2 south, putting the brakes on travel there indefinitely.

Traffic diversions are in place at Joyner and Prospecton roads.





National road agency Sanral has attributed the structural failure to the heavy rains in parts of KZN this week.

Sindi Msimang, who's with the Road Traffic Inspectorate, says teams of engineers will continue to assess the damage on Wednesday.

“The road is still closed people are urged to use alternative routes. We understand the backlog of traffic is very high but we cannot open the road because its not safe at all."