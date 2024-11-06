Road remains closed as engineers continue assessment on N2 b

Road remains closed as engineers continue assessment on N2 bridge
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Motorists headed towards Amanzimtoti on Wednesday should be prepared for higher traffic volumes.
That's due to a no-go zone in place on a bridge that is collapsing over the Umbogintwini River.
The road is already split on the N2 south, putting the brakes on travel there indefinitely.
Traffic diversions are in place at Joyner and Prospecton roads.
READ: ‘Bridge is giving way’ - N2 near Joyner Road off-ramp closed
National road agency Sanral has attributed the structural failure to the heavy rains in parts of KZN this week.
Sindi Msimang, who's with the Road Traffic Inspectorate, says teams of engineers will continue to assess the damage on Wednesday.
“The road is still closed people are urged to use alternative routes. We understand the backlog of traffic is very high but we cannot open the road because its not safe at all."
