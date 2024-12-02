Road crashes cost SA R200bn, says Creecy

The minister launched the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign in Gauteng on Sunday.

She said 1,200 people lost their lives during the festive season last year, and has warned that anyone found to be breaking the law will face the law.

She singled out speeding and drunk driving as two major contributors to the road accidents.





READ: Simelane urges RAF to end misuse of funds

"We have identified 20 areas in our country where the majority of road accidents have occurred over the last couple of years, Four places in Limpopo, three in Mpumalanga, one in Gauteng, two in North West, two in KwaZulu-Natal, five or six in the Eastern Cape, and one particular area in the Western Cape."





