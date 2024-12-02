Road crashes cost SA R200bn, says Creecy
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says accidents on the country's roads cost the government R205 billion in the past year.
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy says accidents on the country's roads cost the government R205 billion in the past year.
The minister launched the Festive Season Road Safety Campaign in Gauteng on Sunday.
She said 1,200 people lost their lives during the festive season last year, and has warned that anyone found to be breaking the law will face the law.
She singled out speeding and drunk driving as two major contributors to the road accidents.
READ: Simelane urges RAF to end misuse of funds
"We have identified 20 areas in our country where the majority of road accidents have occurred over the last couple of years, Four places in Limpopo, three in Mpumalanga, one in Gauteng, two in North West, two in KwaZulu-Natal, five or six in the Eastern Cape, and one particular area in the Western Cape."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
How much can you legally drink before driving this festive?
The festive season is here and many car accidents have already claimed l...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago
-
Could AI be the best perk for your office meetings?
A man gets some self-care by using AI to help with meeting minutes.Danny Guselli an hour ago