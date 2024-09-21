N3 motorist vent frustration after being stranded in heavy snowfall
Updated | By Natarah Nadesan
A motorist stranded on
the N3 due to heavy snowfall has expressed his frustration after being stuck
overnight in freezing temperatures.
A motorist stranded on the N3 due to heavy snowfall has expressed his frustration after being stuck overnight in freezing temperatures.
Sihle Nkambule and his family were making their way from Johannesburg to Durban yesterday when they got caught in heavy snowfall about 20 kms before Harrismith.
He says disaster management has not updated them about the situation.
"We are not hearing anything from the government or disaster management on what efforts are being done. We just want to know what is anyone doing to try and rescue the situation."
He explained how they managed to sleep in their car.
READ: LOOK: Snow blankets Ladysmith, residents build snowmen
"So, time and again we warmed up the car by switching on the heater. We took all the clothes, and we are wearing them. We are four in the car. We bought a bit of groceries, so we have a bit of food, we are just short of water.”
Several sections of the N3 toll route have been closed due to heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions.
Transport officials have just released a statement to say that officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate have been dispatched to assist motorists stuck on the route.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Snow has been spotted! Underberg, KZN blanketed in snow
Stay warm and prepare for the weather ahead this weekend.Stacey & J Sbu 20 hours ago
-
Mzansi reacts to man videoing a Steers branch that was on fire
The power of social media lacks urgency sometimes. It is all about the t...Carol Ofori 22 hours ago