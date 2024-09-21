N3 motorist vent frustration after being stranded in heavy snowfall

Sihle Nkambule and his family were making their way from Johannesburg to Durban yesterday when they got caught in heavy snowfall about 20 kms before Harrismith.

He says disaster management has not updated them about the situation.

"We are not hearing anything from the government or disaster management on what efforts are being done. We just want to know what is anyone doing to try and rescue the situation."

He explained how they managed to sleep in their car.

"So, time and again we warmed up the car by switching on the heater. We took all the clothes, and we are wearing them. We are four in the car. We bought a bit of groceries, so we have a bit of food, we are just short of water.”

Several sections of the N3 toll route have been closed due to heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions.

Transport officials have just released a statement to say that officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate have been dispatched to assist motorists stuck on the route.

