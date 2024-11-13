RFA welcomes efforts to improve Durban port

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy revealed this week that the port has already moved 3.3 million tonnes of cargo this year.

It's 500,000 tonnes higher than the 2.8 million that were moved over the whole of last year.





READ: Lamola: SA committed to political stability in Mozambique

The freight association's CEO Gavin Kelly says Transnet needs to keep this up.

"Ensuring that freight moves efficiently through our ports and that the volumes grow will mean that our ports will attract shipping and that we will continue moving freight through our country, which has a spin-off in terms of revenue and jobs."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)