RFA welcomes efforts to improve Durban port
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The Road Freight Association has commended the government's efforts to improve efficiency at the Port of Durban.
Transport Minister Barbara Creecy revealed this week that the port has already moved 3.3 million tonnes of cargo this year.
It's 500,000 tonnes higher than the 2.8 million that were moved over the whole of last year.
The freight association's CEO Gavin Kelly says Transnet needs to keep this up.
"Ensuring that freight moves efficiently through our ports and that the volumes grow will mean that our ports will attract shipping and that we will continue moving freight through our country, which has a spin-off in terms of revenue and jobs."
