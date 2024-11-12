Lamola: SA committed to political stability in Mozambique
Updated | By Jacaranda FM and Bulletin
International Relations
International Relations
meeting on post-election violence in Mozambique.
International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed the Southern African Development Community meeting on post-election violence in Mozambique.
The inter-governmental organisation will hold an extraordinary summit this weekend.
Lamola briefed reporters on the implementation of South Africa’s foreign policy on Tuesday.
He said that the government is committed to supporting the return of political stability in the neighbouring country.
He also welcomed the resumption of operations at the Lebombo border post.
It was shut early last week due to the unrest in Maputo and other parts of Mozambique.
At least 40 people have been killed since the protests broke out over the disputed election results that declared Frelimo the victor.
Lamola stressed the importance of validating election results transparently.
"When President Ramaphosa welcomed the Preliminary elections results, he also reiterated the call for calm, restrained and the rule of law in Mozambique. South Africa has raised its concerned with the outbreak of recent post-electoral violence,” the minister said.
