Residents of informal settlements ‘must be treated like humans’ by police
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Shack dwellers' movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo, says all communities deserve equal policing regardless of their socio-economic status.
It's made the statement in response to a shooting spree, that claimed the lives of six people in Umlazi, over the weekend.
Police say gunmen opened fire on the men at two properties at the informal settlement in V section.
They are still on the run.
Abahlali's Thapelo Mohapi's raised serious concerns about the rise in the number of shootings in informal settlements.
"It is important that we are recognised and treated like human beings and that policing and patrolling of police must be equally provided to the people in informal settlement as it is provided to people in areas such as Durban North and Umhlanga Rocks."
