 Residents of informal settlements ‘must be treated like humans’ by police
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Residents of informal settlements ‘must be treated like humans’ by police

Updated | By Noxolo Miya

Shack dwellers' movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo, says all communities deserve equal policing regardless of their socio-economic status. 

Suspected hijackers killed in Umlazi shootout
Supplied: SAPS

It's made the statement in response to a shooting spree, that claimed the lives of six people in Umlazi, over the weekend. 


Police say gunmen opened fire on the men at two properties at the informal settlement in V section. 


They are still on the run. 


READ: KZN police launch manhunt for after six killed in Umlazi


Abahlali's Thapelo Mohapi's raised serious concerns about the rise in the number of shootings in informal settlements.


 "It is important that we are recognised and treated like human beings and that policing and patrolling of police must be equally provided to the people in informal settlement as it is provided to people in areas such as Durban North and Umhlanga Rocks."

newswatch new banner 1

More on ECR

umlazi shootings Abahlali baseMjondolo

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.