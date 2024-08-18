KZN police launch manhunt for after six killed in Umlazi

The shooting occurred in the township's Section V6 on Saturday night.









Police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says the motive of the killing is unknown at this stage.





"Reports indicate that three men were seated outside their rented accommodation consuming alcohol when unknown suspects arrived and opened fire at them.





The suspects proceeded to the landlord's house where they shot him and another man who was also inside the house. The suspects also shot another man on the pathway. All six victims, aged between 20 and 40 years old were declared dead at the scene."

Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident and the possible whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111."





