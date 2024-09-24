Researchers call for economic empowerment of women to reduce HIV risk

The Africa Health Research Institute has been commenting on the release of the sixth National Household HIV Survey.

The Human Science Research Council reported a decline in the number of people living with HIV in KZN.

The figure went down from 18% to 16% in 2022.

More than 6 000 households took part in the study.

READ: KZN HIV infection rate drops

The institute's Luthando Zuma says it's concerning that young girls remain at a higher risk of HIV infection, due to being targeted by older men.

"We all know the issues of blessers who are taking advantage of young girls because they are vulnerable, especially at university levels and also the young ones in high schools. There is a lot of pressure on young girls to have a flashy lifestyle."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)