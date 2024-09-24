Researchers call for economic empowerment of women to reduce HIV risk
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
Health researchers say a stronger push for economic
empowerment is needed, particularly among young women, to reduce their
vulnerability to HIV.
The Africa Health Research Institute has been commenting on the release of the sixth National Household HIV Survey.
The Human Science Research Council reported a decline in the number of people living with HIV in KZN.
The figure went down from 18% to 16% in 2022.
More than 6 000 households took part in the study.
READ: KZN HIV infection rate drops
The institute's Luthando Zuma says it's concerning that young girls remain at a higher risk of HIV infection, due to being targeted by older men.
"We all know the issues of blessers who are taking advantage of young girls because they are vulnerable, especially at university levels and also the young ones in high schools. There is a lot of pressure on young girls to have a flashy lifestyle."
