KZN HIV infection rate drops
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The number of people living with HIV in KwaZulu-Natal has decreased from 18% to 16% in 2022.
"This translates to 1.9 million people living with HIV in KwaZulu-Natal. The figure has gone down by about 10,000 people,” says HSRC's Khangelani Zuma.
The Human Science Research Council presented its findings for the sixth National Household HIV survey on Monday morning.
Over six thousand households from rural and urban areas in the province participated in the 15-month-long study.
It found that the district with the largest number of HIV infections is uMgungundlovu.
Zuma says the HIV prevalence remains high in KZN.
"For many years the prevalence of HIV has been higher in KwaZulu-Natal than any other province."
