Report malpractice from universities - Parliament

"Some of the universities also ask students to go to their parents to give them this R3,000 so that they can secure accommodation.

“When a student is funded by NSFAS, the assumption must be that they don't have any money that they can pay for anything," says Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education Chairperson Tebogo Letsie.

The Committee briefed the media on the phenomenon on Thursday.

READ: Parliament to assess KZN schools, transport

Letsie says students under the financial aid scheme should not be making payments from their own pockets.

"If any university wants R3,000 or R2,000 or even R1,000 to secure accommodation, that is actually an act of criminality. Students must send us email complaining about these universities."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)