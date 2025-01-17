 Parliament to assess KZN schools, transport
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

The state of schools and scholar transport in KZN will soon come under the spotlight. 

Parliament's Basic Education Portfolio Committee says it will conduct assessments in five districts in the coming weeks.

The committee told parliament on Thursday that the inspection is aimed at ensuring allocated funds are being used correctly.

"We will be checking if the department is ready to meet the deadline of irradicating pit latrines by March.

“The focus is to ensure that learners are learning, teachers are teaching and that stationary workbooks are delivered to all schools," said Chairperson Joy Maimela.

"The committee will also focus on nutrition and curriculum matters."

