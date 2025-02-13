Remains of SANDF soldiers arrive home from DRC
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The families of the 14 SANDF soldiers who were killed in Democratic Republic of Congo have identified their loved ones following their repatriation.
The government will on Thursday hand over their mortal remains to the families in Pretoria.
They were killed in clashes with M23 rebels during the battle for Goma.
The soldiers were part of the United Nations and SADC peacekeeping missions in eastern DRC.
President Cyril Ramphosa says the government honours them for their contribution to the struggle for peace.
"Later today, we will gather at Air Force Base Swartkop in Pretoria to receive the remains of the 14 South African soldiers who lost their lives in the eastern DRC.
"The decision to deploy our armed forces is not taken lightly, particularly when that deployment may put our Defence Force members in harm’s way.
"While South Africa has contributed to the SADC mission in the DRC, we have always maintained that an inclusive negotiated resolution is required to achieving lasting peace in the region.
"We therefore welcome the outcome of the joint summit of SADC and the East African Community in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania over the weekend, which agreed that direct negotiations and dialogue resume between all state and non-state parties, including the M23."
