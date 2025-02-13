Remains of 14 fallen SA soldiers to be handed to families

The South Africa National Defence Force (SANDF) confirmed in a statement that the mortal remains will be handed over to the families at the Air Force Base Swartkop in Centurion this evening.





The memorial service will start at 7pm tonight.





President Cyril Ramahosa will lead the handing over ceremony.





The ceremony has been rescheduled to start at 6pm to allow the President to fly back from Cape Town where he will address Parliament this afternoon in his reply to the debates held this week over his State of the Nation Address.





The handing over of the mortal remains follows after several postponements as the soldiers were initially expected back home over the weekend.





However, the process was delayed by logistical challenges on the side of the United Nations in the DRC.





Forensic postmortems were this week concluded in Uganda before the remains could be flown back home.





The members, who are part of the United Nations peace keeping mission in eastern DRC, were killed in an attack by M23 rebels during the battle for Goma.





