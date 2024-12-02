Remains of activists in exile return home

Their remains were exhumed in Zimbabwe and Zambia and repatriated in September this year.

This afternoon, the KZN local government, which will be joined by the families of the activists, will receive the remains at the Mariannhill toll plaza west of Durban.

They will be reburied in the province.





A memorial service will be held at the Kendra Hall in Durban.

"They had the vision of returning to South Africa that is free and, unfortunately, they were unable to return," says ANC KZN spokesperson Mafika Mndebele.

"However, what is more satisfying to us as a movement is the fact that indeed a democratic government was able to bring their spirit into a democratic South Africa."





