Remains from ‘22 KZN floods confirmed as missing Chatsworth man
Updated | By Noxolo Miya
A Durban family is finally getting closure after the remains of a loved one who died during the April 2022 floods were found.
Jayishwar Baijlall was reported missing after the catastrophe, which lashed parts of KwaZulu-Natal with torrential rains.
At least 400 people died, and thousands were left homeless after the devastation.
Family spokesperson Dawn Gounden says Bailjaill's remains were discovered at his residence in Chatsworth in January.
"The property where Jayishwar had resided - another family had moved in there. Upon them trying to clear out the place and construct a home, they came across his remains.”
She says the family then took his remains for DNA testing.
Positive results came back last week.
Baijlall will be laid to rest in October.
