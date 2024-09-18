Two killed in N3 taxi crash
Updated | By Nushera Soodya
Two people have been
killed in a crash involving a taxi on the N3 near Ashburton.
Paramedics say the driver of the minibus lost control of the vehicle before colliding with a bakkie.
ALS paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the taxi then rolled down an embankment.
"The paramedics made their way down to the bottom of the construction site and found that the taxi carrying two passengers, both males believed to be in their thirties, had sustained critical injuries.
"The paramedics tried all lifesaving equipment using all life support protocols; however, the severity of the injuries was too severe, and they passed away on the scene. Both drivers of the vehicles had sustained moderate injuries and were stabilised on scene by ambulances before being transported to nearby hospitals for the further care they required."
