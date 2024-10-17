Religious leaders urged to fight GBV as pastor appears in court

The comments follow the arrest of a pastor in Mpumalanga on charges of raping three girls.

The 44-year-old is due to apply for bail at Sabie Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The organisation's Kgomotso Mophulane says religious leaders must hold those implicated in wrongdoing accountable.

"This can also be by calling out and holding fellow leaders accountable in instances where they commit crimes.

"We think it important that these religious and traditional leaders are capacitated to be able to address the sketch within churches as well as in communities."

